The City Club Forum

Building Resilience through Sports with Paralympian Alana Ni

Season 27 Episode 54 | 55m 29s

Growing up, sports were not just something that Alana Nichols did. They were her identity. After suffering a traumatic spinal cord injury while snowboarding at the age of 17, she was paralyzed from the waist down.

Aired: 12/29/22
Building Resilience through Sports with Paralympian Alana Ni
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education, and Clevela
Watch 51:48
The City Club Forum
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education, and Clevela
Kristin Warzocha joined the team at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in 2000.
Episode: S27 E55 | 51:48
Empathy, Humanity, and Improving Police Response
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Empathy, Humanity, and Improving Police Response
How to improve police response and engagement in our neighborhoods is the topic.
Episode: S27 E48 | 56:46
Why the Ohio Constitution Matters More Today than You Might
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Why the Ohio Constitution Matters More Today than You Might
Dean Steinglass's releases a monumental 696-page book, The Ohio Constitution.
Episode: S27 E49 | 56:46
50 Years of NEORSD: Cleaner Water. Safe Recreation. A Better
Watch 56:01
The City Club Forum
50 Years of NEORSD: Cleaner Water. Safe Recreation. A Better
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has been cleaning wastewater for 50 years.
Episode: S27 E53 | 56:01
It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant, Maternal Health
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant, Maternal Health
Cleveland's infant mortality rate is one of the worst in the nation.
Episode: S27 E45 | 56:46
GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation
Carey Jaros successfully led GOJO Industries during the early days of COVID-19.
Episode: S27 E51 | 56:46
The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth
Kristin Henning has spent 25 years representing Black children in Washington, D.C.
Episode: S27 E50 | 56:46
Strengthening Democracy, One Small Step at a Time
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Strengthening Democracy, One Small Step at a Time
A simple conversation model could help citizens bridge the nation's partisan divide.
Episode: S27 E46 | 56:46
Remarks from Todd Greene of WorkRise
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Todd Greene of WorkRise
A competitive labor market has given rise to a new era of worker power.
Episode: S27 E44 | 56:46
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Growing up can be hard enough. For LGBTQ+ youth, coming out adds to the pressures.
Episode: S27 E43 | 56:46
