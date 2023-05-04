Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring

Extras
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley at the City Club of Cleveland.
Rebecca Fannin is well suited to tell the story of industry in the Midwest.
While this unforgettable 2022 season has ended, what is next in this era of the Guardians?
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Dahlia Lithwick discuss their book and the judiciary.
Learning about the challenges of filming a war documentary in Ukraine.
Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman talks about the work of the State Department.
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Congressman Dave Joyce shares his priorities for the 118th Congress at the City Club.
Steve Stivers was selected to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb talks about Black philanthropy.
