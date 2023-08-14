© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

A Conversation with Glenville Tarblooders Coach Ginn

Season 27 Episode 86 | 55m 25s

Last December, the Glenville Tarblooders entered the Ohio Division IV state championship game with an already storied legacy. The Tarblooders became the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) football team to win a state football championship, and rightfully celebrated with an escorted parade and rally at Cleveland's Public Hall later that month.

Aired: 08/13/23
Watch 56:15
The City Club Forum
A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress
Join us for a conversation about racial progress and white supremacy with Wesley Lowery.
Episode: S27 E85 | 56:15
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
State Issue 1
A conversation about putting voting on Issue 1 Aug. 8, changing Ohio's constitution.
Episode: S27 E84 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence and Medicine
Dr. Jag Singh discusses his new book and the future of Artificial Intelligence.
Episode: S27 E83 | 56:46
Watch 56:35
The City Club Forum
Past, Present, and Future of Women’s Basketball in Cleveland
Join the City Club to talk about the evolution of women’s basketball in Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E82 | 56:35
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Ronn Richard Reflects 20 Years at the Cleveland Foundation
Ronn Richard share insights and lessons from his tenure at the Cleveland Foundation.
Episode: S27 E81 | 56:46
Watch 56:24
The City Club Forum
The Next Two Years of K-12 Education Funding
Dr. Howard Fleeter has an extensive background in education funding and policy.
Episode: S27 E80 | 56:24
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Document, Advocate, Empower: Using Science & Medicine to Pre
In March, Physicians for Human Rights named Sam Zarifi as its new Executive Director.
Episode: S27 E79 | 56:46
Watch 55:56
The City Club Forum
An American Martyr in Persia
Reza Aslan discusses his book An American Martyr in Persia.
Episode: S27 E78 | 55:56
Watch 56:42
The City Club Forum
I Have Something to Tell You (For Young Adults): In Conversa
Chasten Buttigieg talks about his new book for Pride month,
Episode: S27 E77 | 56:42
Watch 56:38
The City Club Forum
The Day I Die: The Untold Story of Assisted Dying in America
This forum is presented in partnership with Ohio End of Life Options.
Episode: S27 E76 | 56:38
