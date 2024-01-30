© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

A Closer Look at U.S. Foreign Policy and Diplomacy

Season 28 Episode 15 | 56m 49s

Though headlines are dominated by the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, those are just two items on a lengthy United States foreign policy agenda.

Aired: 01/29/24
Extras
