The City Club Forum

2025 High School Debate Championship

Season 30 Episode 25 | 56m 46s

Every year, the top two area high school debaters square off in a classic "Lincoln-Douglas" style debate at a Friday forum. This allows the debaters to compete—not only for the judges and audience in the room—but also for our radio and television audiences. The finalists debated the topic Resolved: The development of Artificial General Intelligence is immoral.

Aired: 03/13/25
Watch 56:35
The City Club Forum
Proof of Performance: Assessing the First 50 Days of Trump 2.0
Join us to hear from regional Republican leaders who threw their support behind President Trump.
Episode: S30 E24 | 56:35
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Amplifying the Voices of Black Women, A Project Noir Update
Join us at the City Club as we hear about how Northeast Ohio can become a leader in racial equity.
Episode: S30 E23 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Man of Steel: A Conversation with Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.
Episode: S30 E22 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Case for Cities
Join us at the City Club as we hear from the book's authors and experts in urban planning.
Episode: S30 E21 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
10 Years of Cleveland's Consent Decree
The City of Cleveland is under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Episode: S30 E20 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
10 Years of Cleveland's Consent Decree
The consent decree requires the Cleveland Division of Police to reform its policies.
Episode: S30 E19 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Ted Carter, President of The Ohio State University
Join us at the City Club as we hear from OSU President Ted Carter.
Episode: S30 E18 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Innovations in Workforce Development: Highlights from Companies Getting Results
Join the City Club as we hear from a panel of local leadership on how to boost retention.
Episode: S30 E17 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women: A Conversation with YWCA USA CEO Margaret Mitchell
Join us as Margaret Mitchell returns to Cleveland and the City Club stage.
Episode: S30 E16 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
15 Years of Transformative Leadership: A Conversation with Esperanza Inc's Victor Ruiz
Join us at the City Club as we reflect on Victor's career at Esperanza, Inc.
Episode: S30 E15 | 56:46
