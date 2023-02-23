© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Jordanian Supper
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

A Jordanian Supper

Season 6 Episode 625 | 27m 20s

We travel to Jordan to learn some classic regional dishes. Back at Milk Street, Christopher Kimball makes Chicken Fatteh which layers crispy pita, basmati rice pilaf, a creamy yogurt-tahini sauce and shredded chicken. Then, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark demonstrates Jordanian Bedouin Flatbread, a rustic loaf and Milk Street Cook Sam Fore prepares Eggplant-Tahini Dip, similar to baba ghanoush.

Aired: 09/09/22 | Expires: 04/25/23
A Jordanian Supper
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Meixcan Shrimp
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Meixcan Shrimp
We take inspiration from the Mexican table..
Episode: S6 E612 | 25:46
Venetian Pastas
Watch 26:43
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Venetian Pastas
We travel to Italy in search of new pasta favorites.
Episode: S6 E609 | 26:43
Mexico City Tacos
Watch 26:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico City Tacos
Milk Street travels to Mexico City in search of tacos.
Episode: S6 E608 | 26:19
All-Star Vegetables
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
All-Star Vegetables
In this episode, Milk Street puts vegetables center stage!
Episode: S6 E607 | 27:17
Stir-Fry Favorites
Watch 25:58
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Stir-Fry Favorites
This episode, we show you delicious stir fries for an ideal weeknight dinner.
Episode: S6 E611 | 25:58
Salad for Dinner
Watch 26:12
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Salad for Dinner
This episode, we showcase three satisfying salads.
Episode: S6 E610 | 26:12
Quick Desserts
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Quick Desserts
This episode is all about quick desserts, from cake to mousse and rice pudding!
Episode: S6 E605 | 25:46
The Turkish Table
Watch 26:33
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Turkish Table
Chris Kimball travels to Turkey and learns some regional classics.
Episode: S6 E621 | 26:33
LA's Best Tacos
Watch 26:47
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
LA's Best Tacos
Christopher Kimball travels to Los Angeles to explore its taco scene.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:47
Greek Meze
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Greek Meze
We head to Crete to learn classic Greek dishes, perfect for any meze spread.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 6
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 5
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 4
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 3
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 2
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 1
Meixcan Shrimp
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Meixcan Shrimp
We take inspiration from the Mexican table..
Episode: S6 E612 | 25:46
Venetian Pastas
Watch 26:43
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Venetian Pastas
We travel to Italy in search of new pasta favorites.
Episode: S6 E609 | 26:43
Mexico City Tacos
Watch 26:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico City Tacos
Milk Street travels to Mexico City in search of tacos.
Episode: S6 E608 | 26:19
All-Star Vegetables
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
All-Star Vegetables
In this episode, Milk Street puts vegetables center stage!
Episode: S6 E607 | 27:17
Stir-Fry Favorites
Watch 25:58
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Stir-Fry Favorites
This episode, we show you delicious stir fries for an ideal weeknight dinner.
Episode: S6 E611 | 25:58
Salad for Dinner
Watch 26:12
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Salad for Dinner
This episode, we showcase three satisfying salads.
Episode: S6 E610 | 26:12
The Best Falafel
Watch 26:41
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Best Falafel
Milk Street travels to Jordan to learn the secrets of crisp and herbal Falafel.
Episode: S6 E617 | 26:41
Milk Street Pantry Staples
Watch 25:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Pantry Staples
This episode, we turn your pantry staples into the perfect weeknight dinner.
Episode: S6 E616 | 25:45
Breakfast Baking
Watch 27:16
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Breakfast Baking
We travel to West Africa to learn Liberian Banana-Rice Bread, a fresh take on a classic.
Episode: S6 E613 | 27:16
Favorite Chicken Soups
Watch 26:03
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Favorite Chicken Soups
This episode, we show you three versions of comforting chicken soup from around the world.
Episode: S6 E614 | 26:03