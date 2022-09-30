Weeknight Mexican

Christopher Kimball travels to Mexico City to find new favorite weeknight suppers, where Chef Esmeralda Brinn demonstrates Mexico’s version of a meatball. Back in the kitchen, Milk Street cooks teach Chris to make Chicken Tinga, shredded chicken in a smoky tomato sauce that’s an excellent filling for tacos; and Egg-Stuffed Mexican Meatballs with Salsa Roja in a flavorful chipotle sauce.