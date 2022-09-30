Weeknight Italian

Christopher Kimball travels to Bologna, Italy, to make two weeknight dishes with Chef Fabio Berti at Trattoria Bertozzi; and discusses the cuisine of Emilia-Romagna with travel writer Matt Goulding. Back at the kitchen, Milk Street cooks make simple and creamy Pasta with Zucchini, Pancetta and Saffron; and Bolognese-Style Pork Cutlets, covered in prosciutto, with parmesan and a lemon butter sauce.