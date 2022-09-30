Vegetable Makeovers

Vegetarian dishes with big flavor are featured, from Persian Jeweled Rice, a saffron and orange rice pilaf studded with cranberries and pistachios; to a fresh and vibrant Persian Tomato and Cucumber Salad and crispy Roasted Cauliflower with Tahini and Lemon. Finally, Milk Street Editorial Director J.M. Hirsch shows us how to make the champagne cocktail French 75.