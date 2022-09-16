The Real Fettuccine Alfredo

We take a trip to Rome in search of authentic Fettuccine Alfredo. Back in the kitchen, Christopher Kimball demonstrates the rich, yet simplified version of an often heavy and cream-laden dish. Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges shows Chris how to make Chocolate Biscotti with Pistachios, Almonds and Dried Cherries and Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay prepares Lemon Garlic Fettuccine.