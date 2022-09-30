Welcome to the new Paris. In this episode, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark and Christopher Kimball make cloudlike Potato Gnocchi with Butter, Sage and Chives. Then Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges whips up Lamingtons, small chocolate-coated, coconut-covered cakes. Finally, Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce throws together Greens with Walnuts, Parmesan and Pancetta Vinaigrette, a mainstay of French cooking.