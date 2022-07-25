The Art of Japanese Cooking

Christopher Kimball visits Japanese cooking instructor Sonoko Sakai to learn some of her favorite dishes to make at home. First, it’s Japanese-Style Chicken and Vegetable Curry, taking inspiration from Sonoko’s homemade curry powder blend. Then, Japanese Milk Bread with a fluffy, slightly sweet and fine-textured loaf. Finally, a quick, refreshing side of Daikon-Carrot Salad with Sesame and Lemon.