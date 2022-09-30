Thailand North to South

Explore Thailand from north to south. Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges fries up Southern Thai–Style Fried Chicken served with a sweet chili sauce. Milk Street Cook Catherine Smart teaches Christopher Kimball how to make Thai Braised Pork and Eggs with Star Anise and Cinnamon (Moo Palo). Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay then whips up a quick Spicy Beef Salad with Mint and Cilantro (Larb Neua).