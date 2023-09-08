Skillet Dinners

Sometimes all you need to make a delicious weeknight meal is a skillet! Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay whips up beer-marinated Skillet-Roasted Peruvian Style Chicken. Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Italian Summer Vegetable Stew, a perfect accompaniment to grilled meat or fish. Finally, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark assembles Eggs Fried in Parmesan Breadcrumbs with Wilted Spinach.