Simple Cakes

We show you three of our favorite cakes. Christopher Kimball and expert baker Cheryl Day begin with a rich and tender Chocolate Bundt Cake with Dark Chocolate Glaze. Next, Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce bakes Plum Cake with Spiced Almond Crumble, ideal for a weekend brunch. Finally, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges whips up Mini Almond Cakes with Spiced Chocolate, inspired by Mexican hot chocolate.