New Wave Pizzas

Host Christopher Kimball takes inspiration from a focaccia originating in Bari, Italy to create Pour in the Pan Pizza. Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri assembles the perfect side for a pizza party, Shaved Fennel, Mushroom and Parmesan Salad. We finish with Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay preparing Inverted Pizza with Onions, Potatoes and Thyme using store-bought dough for a perfect weeknight dinner.