Christopher Kimball puts a Milk Street spin on new French classics. Chris and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark make Beef, Orange and Olive Stew (Boeuf à la Gardiane), a hearty and robust dish. Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce then bakes up decadent and chewy Chocolate Meringue Cookies. To round out the show, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri throws together a quick Lentil Salad with Gorgonzola.