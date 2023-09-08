Miso: The Magic Ingredient

Extras
In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas.
We take inspiration from the Mexican table..
This episode is all about quick desserts, from cake to mousse and rice pudding!
We head to Crete to learn classic Greek dishes, perfect for any meze spread.
Milk Street travels to Morocco to learn about a traditional flatbread, Khobz.
Chris Kimball travels to Turkey and learns some regional classics.
Christopher Kimball travels to Los Angeles to explore its taco scene.
In this episode, Milk Street puts vegetables center stage!
Milk Street travels to Mexico City in search of tacos.
This episode, we travel to Rome in search of authentic Fettuccine Alfredo.
The Milk Street Cooks demonstrate three flavorful ways to prepare chicken.
We turn to the rustic side of Italian cuisine as inspiration for this episode.
The Milk Street Cooks prepare recipes for delicious weeknight meals with a skillet.
We travel to Morocco to learn Moroccan Beef, Tomato and Chickpea Stew.
We bake sweet corn, chocolate and coconut pies inspired by beach-side Jalisco.
Milk Street travels to Jordan to learn the secrets of crisp and herbal Falafel.
This episode, we turn your pantry staples into the perfect weeknight dinner.
Who doesn’t love pasta? The Milk Street Cooks take inspiration from our travels to Italy.