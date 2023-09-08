© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Miso: The Magic Ingredient

Season 7 Episode 706 | 26m 21s

This episode showcases a powerhouse ingredient—miso! Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares a Pan-Seared Steak with Smoky Miso Butter and Watercress Salad. Next, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes Sautéed Corn with Miso, Butter and Scallions, the perfect savory-sweet side. To finish, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce bake delightfully complex Peanut Butter-Miso Cookies.

Aired: 09/09/23 | Expires: 12/13/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Cooking of Colombia
In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:35
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexican Shrimp
We take inspiration from the Mexican table..
Episode: S6 E612 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Quick Desserts
This episode is all about quick desserts, from cake to mousse and rice pudding!
Episode: S6 E605 | 25:46
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Greek Meze
We head to Crete to learn classic Greek dishes, perfect for any meze spread.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Moroccan Flatbread
Milk Street travels to Morocco to learn about a traditional flatbread, Khobz.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:33
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Turkish Table
Chris Kimball travels to Turkey and learns some regional classics.
Episode: S6 E621 | 26:33
Watch 26:47
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
LA's Best Tacos
Christopher Kimball travels to Los Angeles to explore its taco scene.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:47
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
All-Star Vegetables
In this episode, Milk Street puts vegetables center stage!
Episode: S6 E607 | 27:17
Watch 26:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico City Tacos
Milk Street travels to Mexico City in search of tacos.
Episode: S6 E608 | 26:19
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Fettuccine Alfredo
This episode, we travel to Rome in search of authentic Fettuccine Alfredo.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 7
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 6
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 5
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 4
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 3
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 2
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 1
Watch 25:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Chicken Three Ways
The Milk Street Cooks demonstrate three flavorful ways to prepare chicken.
Episode: S7 E703 | 25:49
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Simple Italian
We turn to the rustic side of Italian cuisine as inspiration for this episode.
Episode: S7 E702 | 25:54
Watch 26:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Skillet Dinners
The Milk Street Cooks prepare recipes for delicious weeknight meals with a skillet.
Episode: S7 E704 | 26:17
Watch 26:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Cooking of Colombia
In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:35
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexican Shrimp
We take inspiration from the Mexican table..
Episode: S6 E612 | 25:46
Watch 26:16
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Hearty Stews
We travel to Morocco to learn Moroccan Beef, Tomato and Chickpea Stew.
Episode: S6 E618 | 26:16
Watch 25:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Pies of Yelapa
We bake sweet corn, chocolate and coconut pies inspired by beach-side Jalisco.
Episode: S6 E615 | 25:49
Watch 26:41
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Best Falafel
Milk Street travels to Jordan to learn the secrets of crisp and herbal Falafel.
Episode: S6 E617 | 26:41
Watch 25:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Pantry Staples
This episode, we turn your pantry staples into the perfect weeknight dinner.
Episode: S6 E616 | 25:45
Watch 26:13
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Pasta Secrets
Who doesn’t love pasta? The Milk Street Cooks take inspiration from our travels to Italy.
Episode: S6 E620 | 26:13