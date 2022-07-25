Milk Street Vegetarian

Explore ways that vegetables can become the star of the plate. First, Milk Street cooks make Cauliflower Steaks with Pickled Peppers, Capers and Parmesan for a satisfying main dish, and assembles Mexican-inspired Mushroom and Cheese Quesadillas. Finally, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes Panzanella with Fresh Mozzarella featuring perfectly seasoned tomatoes and bright, quick-pickled onions.