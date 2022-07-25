The New NY Cheesecake!

A fresh look at dessert, from a new take on cheesecake to a versatile loaf cake. First, a show-stopping Chèvre Cheesecake with Black Pepper-Graham Crust, using a recipe from Angie Mar at New York’s Beatrice Inn. Then, a Yogurt Loaf Cake with Coriander and Orange, demonstrating how citrus zest and toasted spices can add complexity to a simple cake.