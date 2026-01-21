Eggs Around the World

Extras
Milk Street goes to Hong Kong in search of Cantonese classics.
It’s pizza night at Milk Street with recipes for easy-stretch dough and sheet pan pizza.
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Milk Street heads to Lahore to discover the heart and soul of Pakistani cuisine.
Milk Street returns to Rome to find hidden gems, from fresh pasta to cacciatore.
In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas.
We take inspiration from the Mexican table..
This episode is all about quick desserts, from cake to mousse and rice pudding!
We head to Crete to learn classic Greek dishes, perfect for any meze spread.
Milk Street travels to Morocco to learn about a traditional flatbread, Khobz.
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 9
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 8
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 7
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 6
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 5
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 4
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 3
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 2
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 1
Milk Street shows you how to turn a supermarket tomato into something special.
Milk Street shares Malaysian recipes for coconut curry and richly glazed fried chicken.
Christopher Kimball travels to Salzburg to learn the secrets of Strudel and Schnitzel.
Milk Street dresses up salads, from a warm Greek bean salad to a Spanish twist on Caesar.
Italians really do eat spaghetti and meatballs! Plus, two more red sauce recipes.
Milk Street goes to the Republic of Georgia to investigate the cheese bread Khachapuri.
Milk Street searches Italy for its best tiramisù and biscotti.