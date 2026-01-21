Eggs Around the World

We go around the world in search of smarter ways to cook eggs, starting with Velvety Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Yogurt. Then, we showcase eggs as a topping for soups and salads with recipes for Wok-Fried Eggs and Soy Sauce Eggs. Finally, we encounter a recipe for deconstructed fried rice in Hong Kong, Cantonese-Style Shrimp Omelet on Rice, that employs cornstarch to transform the texture of eggs.