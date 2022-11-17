Breakfast Baking

We travel to West Africa to learn to make Liberian Banana-Rice Bread. Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce brings this recipe back to the kitchen. Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges shows Christopher Kimball how to prepare Swedish Cardamom Buns, a twist on the beloved cinnamon bun. Finally, Lynn Clark bakes sweet and tangy Orange-Cranberry Soda Bread with White Chocolate Chunks.