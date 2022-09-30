Amazing One-Layer Cakes

Explore the best recipes for holiday entertaining from a brownie-like Caprese Chocolate to an Almond Torte with only six ingredients. Then Spanish Almond Cake (Tarta de Santiago), a simple yet delicious one-bowl endeavor. Briana Holt of Tandem Bakery in Portland, Maine, stops by Milk Street to teach Christopher Kimball a perfectly glazed Browned Butter and Coconut Loaf Cake.