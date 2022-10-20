Mexico City Tacos

Milk Street travels to Mexico City in search of tacos. Back in the kitchen, Chris uses what we learned to demonstrate Dutch Oven Beef Birria Tacos. Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri then shows us how to make Fresh Tomatillo and Serrano Chili Salsa, a bright and tangy condiment. We conclude with Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay making easy, yet flavorful, Ancho-Spiced Pork and Potato Tacos.