Weeknight Soups
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Weeknight Soups

Season 6 Episode 626 | 26m 59s

In this episode, we introduce some of our favorite soups. To start, Christopher Kimball makes Turkish Wedding Soup inspired by a trip to Turkey. Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares Yucatecan Chicken and Lime Soup. To finish, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay assembles Filipino Chicken Soup with Coconut and Lemon Grass with a great balance of sweet, salty and bright flavors.

Aired: 09/09/22 | Expires: 05/02/23
Weeknight Soups
Meixcan Shrimp
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Meixcan Shrimp
We take inspiration from the Mexican table..
Episode: S6 E612 | 25:46
Venetian Pastas
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Venetian Pastas
We travel to Italy in search of new pasta favorites.
Episode: S6 E609 | 26:43
Stir-Fry Favorites
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Stir-Fry Favorites
This episode, we show you delicious stir fries for an ideal weeknight dinner.
Episode: S6 E611 | 25:58
Salad for Dinner
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Salad for Dinner
This episode, we showcase three satisfying salads.
Episode: S6 E610 | 26:12
The Real Fettuccine Alfredo
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Fettuccine Alfredo
This episode, we travel to Rome in search of authentic Fettuccine Alfredo.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
Quick Desserts
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Quick Desserts
This episode is all about quick desserts, from cake to mousse and rice pudding!
Episode: S6 E605 | 25:46
Greek Meze
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Greek Meze
We head to Crete to learn classic Greek dishes, perfect for any meze spread.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
The Turkish Table
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Turkish Table
Chris Kimball travels to Turkey and learns some regional classics.
Episode: S6 E621 | 26:33
LA's Best Tacos
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
LA's Best Tacos
Christopher Kimball travels to Los Angeles to explore its taco scene.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:47
New Wave Pizzas
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Wave Pizzas
We take inspiration from focaccia in Bari, Italy to make Pour in the Pan Pizza.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:21
