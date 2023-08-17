© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Caverns Sessions

ALLISON RUSSELL

Season 2 Episode 1

Proud, black and queer, Allison Russell carries stories of tremendous weight and commands the spotlight in doing so. Her sensual roots-country earned a spot in Rhiannon Giddens’ group “Our Native Daughters,” and her songs have earned 4x GRAMMY (Album, Song, Performance) and 5x Americana nominations, as well as top music industry awards in the UK and Canada.

Aired: 09/05/23
Extras
Watch 4:41
The Caverns Sessions
SIERRA FERRELL performs 'In Dreams'
Listen to SIERRA FERRELL perform 'In Dreams.'
Clip: S2 E2 | 4:41
Watch 6:19
The Caverns Sessions
ALLISON RUSSELL performs 'Snakelife'
Listen to ALLISON RUSSELL perform 'Snakelife.'
Clip: S2 E1 | 6:19
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Episode 12 Preview
Brit Taylor decided to do it her own way and won the praise and acclaim of the industry.
Preview: S1 E12 | 0:30
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
BRIT TAYLOR
Brit Taylor decided to do it her own way and won the praise and acclaim of the industry.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:41
Watch 2:46
The Caverns Sessions
BRIT TAYLOR Performs 'Anything But You'
Listen to BRIT TAYLOR perform 'Anything But You.'
Clip: S1 E12 | 2:46
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Episode 11 Preview
Asleep at The Wheel is heading into the 2nd half of an illustrious career at full gallop.
Preview: S1 E11 | 0:30
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL
Asleep at The Wheel is heading into the 2nd half of an illustrious career at full gallop.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:41
Watch 3:40
The Caverns Sessions
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL Performs 'Route 22'
Listen to ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL perform 'Route 22.'
Clip: S1 E11 | 3:40
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Episode 10 Preview
The stars seem aligned for a magical Caverns performance by Adia Victoria.
Preview: S1 E10 | 0:30
Watch 6:00
The Caverns Sessions
ADIA VICTORIA Performs 'Sea of Sand'
Listen to ADIA VICTORIA perform 'Sea of Sand.'
Clip: S1 E10 | 6:00
All
  • All
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 2
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 1
The Caverns Sessions
SIERRA FERRELL
Sierra Ferrell says, “I want my music to be like my mind is—all over the place.”
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
BRIT TAYLOR
Brit Taylor decided to do it her own way and won the praise and acclaim of the industry.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL
Asleep at The Wheel is heading into the 2nd half of an illustrious career at full gallop.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
ADIA VICTORIA
The stars seem aligned for a magical Caverns performance by Adia Victoria.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
MILK CARTON KIDS
The Milk Carton Kids combine spine-tingling harmonies with hilarious between-song banter.
Episode: S1 E9 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
GANGSTAGRASS
Old school hip-hop meets that high-lonesome sound in Gangstagrass.
Episode: S1 E8 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
WATKINS FAMILY HOUR
Sean and Sara Watkins journey into Bluegrass, Folk and Pop with the Watkins Family Hour.
Episode: S1 E7 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
KATIE PRUITT
Katie Pruitt’s music is honest, vulnerable and absolutely beautiful.
Episode: S1 E6 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
BUFFALO NICHOLS
Buffalo Nichols brings the blues of the past into the future.
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
SHOOTER JENNINGS
Shooter Jennings expanded the parameters of Country, Rock ‘n’ Roll and more.
Episode: S1 E4 | 24:41