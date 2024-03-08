© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Call the Midwife

Episode 6

Season 13 Episode 6 | 54m 00s

As the summer ends, the pupil midwives prepare for their final while two little brothers are found abandoned at a church. Trixie learns about Matthew's financial woes. Nancy confronts Nurse Crane for her attitude towards the “Raise the Roof” campaign.

Aired: 03/14/24 | Expires: 06/04/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 5 Preview
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Preview: S13 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 6 Preview
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Preview: S13 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:46
Call the Midwife
Exercise for the Mind
Nervous for her upcoming exams, Rosalind confides in Nurse Crane.
Clip: S13 E6 | 1:46
Watch 0:24
Call the Midwife
Choir of Cacophony
Shelagh gives Sister Victoria’s music arrangement for children a shot.
Clip: S13 E6 | 0:24
Watch 2:00
Call the Midwife
Beach Day for Poplar
Preparations are underway for Poplar residents' day excursion to the beach.
Clip: S13 E5 | 2:00
Watch 0:36
Call the Midwife
Driving Miss Lindy
Miss Higgins, perennially a responsible driver, navigates Lindy to the maternity ward.
Clip: S13 E5 | 0:36
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 4 Preview
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Preview: S13 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:35
Call the Midwife
Moonstruck by Apollo
Sister Monica Joan's excitement for the moon landing leads her to keep a toy.
Clip: S13 E4 | 0:35
Watch 2:57
Call the Midwife
Anticipation for Liftoff
With the excitement of Apollo 11 underway, the pupil midwives receive their case reviews.
Clip: S13 E4 | 2:57
Watch 10:35
Call the Midwife
First Look: New Midwives, New Drama in Season 13
Meet the new pupil midwives Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford.
Clip: S13 | 10:35
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Episode: S13 E5 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Episode: S13 E4 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Episode: S13 E3 | 54:01
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Episode: S13 E2 | 54:00
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:00
Watch 1:29:09
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2023
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Episode: S13 E0 | 1:29:09
Watch 53:45
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Episode: S12 E8 | 53:45
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Episode: S12 E7 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Episode: S12 E6 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
Episode: S12 E5 | 54:05