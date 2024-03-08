Extras
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Nervous for her upcoming exams, Rosalind confides in Nurse Crane.
Shelagh gives Sister Victoria’s music arrangement for children a shot.
Preparations are underway for Poplar residents' day excursion to the beach.
Miss Higgins, perennially a responsible driver, navigates Lindy to the maternity ward.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Sister Monica Joan's excitement for the moon landing leads her to keep a toy.
With the excitement of Apollo 11 underway, the pupil midwives receive their case reviews.
Meet the new pupil midwives Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford.
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.