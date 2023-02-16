© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Episode 5
Call the Midwife

Episode 5

Season 12 Episode 5 | 54m 05s

Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, but things take a very unexpected and shocking turn. Dr. Turner and Sister Veronica discuss a new contraception procedure: the Vasectomy. The Board of Health delivers some unwelcome news to Sister Julienne.

Aired: 03/18/23 | Expires: 06/06/23
Episode 5
Extras
Call the Midwife Cast Preview Changes for Season 12
Watch 1:30
Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife Cast Preview Changes for Season 12
From new locations to new relationships - the cast of preview changes in Season 12.
Clip: S12 | 1:30
Episode 4 Preview
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 4 Preview
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
Preview: S12 E4 | 0:30
Episode 3 Preview
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 3 Preview
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica's new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Preview: S12 E3 | 0:30
Episode 2 Preview
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 2 Preview
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
Preview: S12 E2 | 0:30
Season 12 Preview
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 12 Preview
It's 1968, and the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House return for midwifery and family life.
Preview: S12 | 0:30
Holiday Special 2022 Preview
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2022 Preview
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
Preview: S12 E0 | 0:30
Trixie's Romantic Holiday Moment, Interrupted
Watch 2:20
Call the Midwife
Trixie's Romantic Holiday Moment, Interrupted
Matthew might be ready to pop the question to Trixie...
Clip: S12 E0 | 2:20
Binge Classic Call the Midwife Holiday Specials
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Binge Classic Call the Midwife Holiday Specials
Binge classic Call the Midwife Holiday Specials and get ready for the all-new episode.
Preview: 0:30
The Morning After Disaster
Watch 1:31
Call the Midwife
The Morning After Disaster
Returning from her vacation early, Nurse Crane finds Nonnatus in disarray.
Clip: S11 E8 | 1:31
Burping Baby
Watch 1:10
Call the Midwife
Burping Baby
Sister Francis takes initiative to help an overwhelmed new mother.
Clip: S11 E7 | 1:10
Episode 4
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
Episode: S12 E4 | 54:05
Episode 3
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica's new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Episode: S12 E3 | 54:05
Episode 2
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
Episode: S12 E2 | 54:05
Episode 1
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
Episode: S12 E1 | 54:05
Call the Midwife Season 12
Watch 1:29:18
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2022
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
Episode: S12 E0 | 1:29:18
Episode 8
Watch 54:18
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community.
Episode: S11 E8 | 54:18
Episode 7
Watch 54:08
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet.
Episode: S11 E7 | 54:08
Episode 6
Watch 54:08
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Sister Monica Joan seeks advice from an eccentric clairvoyant.
Episode: S11 E6 | 54:08
Episode 5
Watch 54:08
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
Trixie is assigned to a complicated case involving a paraplegic husband.
Episode: S11 E5 | 54:08
Episode 4
Watch 54:08
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
Sister Hilda and Dr. Turner support a young father with a lung condition.
Episode: S11 E4 | 54:08