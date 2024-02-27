Extras
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Sister Monica Joan's excitement for the moon landing leads her to keep a toy.
With the excitement of Apollo 11 underway, the pupil midwives receive their case reviews.
Meet the new pupil midwives Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford.
Cast and crew detail the chic styles of 1969 showcased in Season 13.
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Matthew and Violet discuss her potential campaign run for mayor.
As Violet submits her mayoral application, she runs into her political rival, Mr. Regan.
Trixie and Matthew dive into married life by searching for a sofa.
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.