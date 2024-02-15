© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call the Midwife

Episode 3

Season 13 Episode 3

Violet and Matthew are worried about Fred's ability to serve as the mayor’s consort. Later, Fred falls ill after a minor injury. Meanwhile, the Nonnatus team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn baby is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.

Aired: 02/29/24
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 3 Preview
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Preview: S13 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 2 Preview
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Preview: S13 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 13 Preview
It's 1969, and Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Preview: S13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2023 Preview
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Preview: S13 E0 | 0:30
Watch 5:08
Call the Midwife
Cast on What's to Come in the 2023 Holiday Special
Trixie, Nancy, Dr. Turner and more give some Holiday hints.
Clip: S13 E0 | 5:08
Watch 0:44
Call the Midwife
Turners Need a Christmas Miracle
Has the Christmas tortoise died... or just gotten too cold?
Clip: S13 E0 | 0:44
Watch 0:35
Call the Midwife
A Tortoise in the Clinic?
Timothy asks Miss Higgins to help hide a live Christmas present in the clinic.
Clip: S13 E0 | 0:35
Watch 1:41
Call the Midwife
A Plan to Cheer Up Sister Monica Joan
Sister Julienne rounds up help to put on a Christmas Nativity play for Sister Monica Joan.
Clip: S13 E0 | 1:41
Watch 2:01
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan: This is My Last Christmas
Sister Monica Joan asserts that this upcoming Christmas will be her last one on Earth.
Clip: S13 E0 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8 Preview
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Preview: S12 E8 | 0:30
All
  • All
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Episode: S13 E2 | 54:00
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:00
Watch 1:29:09
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2023
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Episode: S13 E0 | 1:29:09
Watch 53:45
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Episode: S12 E8 | 53:45
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Episode: S12 E7 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Episode: S12 E6 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
Episode: S12 E5 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
Episode: S12 E4 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Episode: S12 E3 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
Episode: S12 E2 | 54:05