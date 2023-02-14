Extras
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
Matthew might be ready to pop the question to Trixie...
Returning from her vacation early, Nurse Crane finds Nonnatus in disarray.
Sister Francis takes initiative to help an overwhelmed new mother.
A crow trapped in Nonnatus house gives the Sisters and nurses a scare.
As Nonnatus house sits for lunch, Nurse Crane gets life changing news.
Matthew and Trixie plan a date beyond babysitting.
Fred's scheme to give away popsicles elicits the highest praise from Sister Monica Joan.
The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community.
An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet.
Sister Monica Joan seeks advice from an eccentric clairvoyant.
Trixie is assigned to a complicated case involving a paraplegic husband.
Sister Hilda and Dr. Turner support a young father with a lung condition.
The Order of St. Raymond Nonnatus is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Nonnatus House is preparing for an Easter parade when building work uncovers a secret.
Trixie and Sister Frances join Dr. Turner at the cytology clinic.
It’s 1966 and the Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever.