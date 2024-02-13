Extras
It's 1969, and Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Trixie, Nancy, Dr. Turner and more give some Holiday hints.
Has the Christmas tortoise died... or just gotten too cold?
Timothy asks Miss Higgins to help hide a live Christmas present in the clinic.
Sister Julienne rounds up help to put on a Christmas Nativity play for Sister Monica Joan.
Sister Monica Joan asserts that this upcoming Christmas will be her last one on Earth.
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Trixie's 'hen-do' spa day offers the ladies a chance to relax before the big wedding.
Sister Julienne confronts Nurse Corrigan about her recent application for employment.
Call the Midwife Season 13
Call the Midwife Season 12
Call the Midwife Season 11
Call the Midwife Season 10
Call the Midwife Season 9
Call the Midwife Season 8
Call the Midwife Season 5
Call the Midwife Season 2
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.