© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call the Midwife

Episode 1

Season 13 Episode 1 | 54m 00s

Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training. Dr. Turner supervises the delivery of a baby whose mother has cerebral palsy. The “Raise the Roof Campaign” for better pay and conditions creates a divide of opinion among the nurses.

Aired: 02/15/24 | Expires: 06/06/24
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 13 Preview
It's 1969, and Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Preview: S13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2023 Preview
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Preview: S13 E0 | 0:30
Watch 5:08
Call the Midwife
Cast on What's to Come in the 2023 Holiday Special
Trixie, Nancy, Dr. Turner and more give some Holiday hints.
Clip: S13 E0 | 5:08
Watch 0:44
Call the Midwife
Turners Need a Christmas Miracle
Has the Christmas tortoise died... or just gotten too cold?
Clip: S13 E0 | 0:44
Watch 0:35
Call the Midwife
A Tortoise in the Clinic?
Timothy asks Miss Higgins to help hide a live Christmas present in the clinic.
Clip: S13 E0 | 0:35
Watch 1:41
Call the Midwife
A Plan to Cheer Up Sister Monica Joan
Sister Julienne rounds up help to put on a Christmas Nativity play for Sister Monica Joan.
Clip: S13 E0 | 1:41
Watch 2:01
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan: This is My Last Christmas
Sister Monica Joan asserts that this upcoming Christmas will be her last one on Earth.
Clip: S13 E0 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8 Preview
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Preview: S12 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:44
Call the Midwife
Trixie's Bachelorette Spa Day
Trixie's 'hen-do' spa day offers the ladies a chance to relax before the big wedding.
Clip: S12 E8 | 1:44
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Is Nancy Leaving Nonnatus House?
Sister Julienne confronts Nurse Corrigan about her recent application for employment.
Clip: S12 E8 | 1:27
All
  • All
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 1:29:09
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2023
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Episode: S13 E0 | 1:29:09
Watch 53:45
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Episode: S12 E8 | 53:45
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Episode: S12 E7 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Episode: S12 E6 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
Episode: S12 E5 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
Episode: S12 E4 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Episode: S12 E3 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
Episode: S12 E2 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
Episode: S12 E1 | 54:05
Watch 1:29:00
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2022
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
Episode: S12 E0 | 1:29:00