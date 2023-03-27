© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Custody
Astrid

In Custody

Season 2 Episode 8 | 56m 21s

A woman is accused of murdering her godfather at Alcoholics Anonymous. Astrid and Raphaelle seek to uncover the truth after the armed woman walks into the criminal documentation department and takes everyone hostage.

Aired: 04/19/23
In Custody
Extras
Invisible
Watch 53:44
Astrid
Invisible
A woman is murdered, but the main suspect was in prison at the time of the events.
Episode: S1 E9 | 53:44
The Man Who Never Was
Watch 56:53
Astrid
The Man Who Never Was
The duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:53
Watch 53:01
Astrid
Closed Room
The duo starts an investigation on the trail of a tragic fire.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:01
The Haunting (Part 2)
Watch 52:13
Astrid
The Haunting (Part 2)
Raphaelle and Astrid take an interest in a former resident of the mysterious house.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:13
Watch 51:02
Astrid
The Haunting (Part 1)
Raphaelle and Astrid start an investigation.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:02
The Dead and Company
Watch 55:17
Astrid
The Dead and Company
After the president of an autistic association dies mysteriously, a new corpse is found.
Episode: S1 E8 | 55:17
Fulcanelli
Watch 55:41
Astrid
Fulcanelli
Astrid and Raphaelle find out the identity of the dead body found after the collapse.
Episode: S1 E6 | 55:41
Missing Link
Watch 50:23
Astrid
Missing Link
A Natural History Museum employee is found dead at the foot of a dinosaur skeleton.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:23
Puzzle
Watch 1:30:14
Astrid
Puzzle
Commander Coste meets Astrid, who givers her a helping hand.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:30:14
Preview
Watch 0:30
Astrid
Preview
Astrid Nielsen works in the library of the judicial police. She has Asperger's syndrome.
Preview: 0:30
All
  • All
  • Astrid Season 2
  • Season 1
Fermi Paradox
Watch 48:28
Astrid
Fermi Paradox
A man is killed in an ultra-secure factory and the main suspect has inexplicably escaped.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:28
The Starling
Watch 49:34
Astrid
The Starling
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:34
Fermata
Watch 52:04
Astrid
Fermata
The investigators find themselves on the trail of a musical murderer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:04
The Book
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
Irezume
Watch 52:56
Astrid
Irezume
Astrid and Raphaelle must work with the Yakuza to discover who killed a gallery owner.
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:56
Circe
Watch 51:26
Astrid
Circe
A hastily burnt body is found in the woods as part of a pagan ritual.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:26
Golem
Watch 56:01
Astrid
Golem
A crime scene suggests that the mythical clay creature, the Golem, is behind the murder.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:01
Invisible
Watch 53:44
Astrid
Invisible
A woman is murdered, but the main suspect was in prison at the time of the events.
Episode: S1 E9 | 53:44
The Man Who Never Was
Watch 56:53
Astrid
The Man Who Never Was
The duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:53
Watch 53:01
Astrid
Closed Room
The duo starts an investigation on the trail of a tragic fire.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:01