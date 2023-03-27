© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Golem
Astrid

Golem

Season 2 Episode 6 | 56m 01s

A technology entrepreneur is killed, the crime scene suggests that the mythical clay creature, the Golem, is behind the murder.

Aired: 04/19/23
Golem
Invisible
Watch 53:44
Astrid
Invisible
A woman is murdered, but the main suspect was in prison at the time of the events.
Episode: S1 E9 | 53:44
The Man Who Never Was
Watch 56:53
Astrid
The Man Who Never Was
The duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:53
Watch 53:01
Astrid
Closed Room
The duo starts an investigation on the trail of a tragic fire.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:01
The Haunting (Part 2)
Watch 52:13
Astrid
The Haunting (Part 2)
Raphaelle and Astrid take an interest in a former resident of the mysterious house.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:13
Watch 51:02
Astrid
The Haunting (Part 1)
Raphaelle and Astrid start an investigation.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:02
The Dead and Company
Watch 55:17
Astrid
The Dead and Company
After the president of an autistic association dies mysteriously, a new corpse is found.
Episode: S1 E8 | 55:17
Fulcanelli
Watch 55:41
Astrid
Fulcanelli
Astrid and Raphaelle find out the identity of the dead body found after the collapse.
Episode: S1 E6 | 55:41
Missing Link
Watch 50:23
Astrid
Missing Link
A Natural History Museum employee is found dead at the foot of a dinosaur skeleton.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:23
Puzzle
Watch 1:30:14
Astrid
Puzzle
Commander Coste meets Astrid, who givers her a helping hand.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:30:14
Watch 0:30
Astrid
Preview
Astrid Nielsen works in the library of the judicial police. She has Asperger's syndrome.
Preview: 0:30
Fermi Paradox
Watch 48:28
Astrid
Fermi Paradox
A man is killed in an ultra-secure factory and the main suspect has inexplicably escaped.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:28
The Starling
Watch 49:34
Astrid
The Starling
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:34
In Custody
Watch 56:21
Astrid
In Custody
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Episode: S2 E8 | 56:21
Fermata
Watch 52:04
Astrid
Fermata
The investigators find themselves on the trail of a musical murderer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:04
The Book
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
Irezume
Watch 52:56
Astrid
Irezume
Astrid and Raphaelle must work with the Yakuza to discover who killed a gallery owner.
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:56
Circe
Watch 51:26
Astrid
Circe
A hastily burnt body is found in the woods as part of a pagan ritual.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:26
