E9 | Cabinet Hardware, Breaker Trips | Ask This Old House
Season 21 Episode 9 | 23m 42s

The team share what professions they might have pursued outside of their chosen trades; Mauro Henrique discusses different types of wallpaper and demonstrates what tools to use to remove it; Heath Eastman explains how different amped receptacles can cause breaker trips; Nathan Gilbert upgrades a kitchen by helping a homeowner install kitchen cabinet hardware.

Aired: 01/04/23 | Expires: 01/19/23
Funding for ASK THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
