
Ask This Old House

E6 | Double Pane Window, Paint Bench | Ask This Old House

Season 22 Episode 6 | 23m 42s

Mauro Henrique shares the importance of prep work for any painting project, and why homeowners shouldn't skip it. Then, Mauro and Kevin O'Connor team up to refinish an antique outdoor bench with a whitewash stain; With a glass expert's help, Tom Silva learns how double pane glass is made while helping a homeowner repair a broken window.

Aired: 11/01/23 | Expires: 11/16/23
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Rain Garden, Wrought Iron Railing | Ask This Old House
Jenn creates a rain garden; Ross explains moisture meters; Mark installs a railing.
Episode: S22 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Generator Hookup, Brick Lintel | Ask This Old House
Heath installs a generator transfer switch; Mark fixes a faulty brick lintel repair.
Episode: S22 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E4 | Creosote Removal, Utility Cover | Ask This Old House
Nathan builds a utility cover; Mark removes stubborn creosote from a brick fireplace.
Episode: S22 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E3 | Shower Valve, Sloped Landscape | Ask This Old House
Ask This Old House celebrates Lee Gilliam; Lee and Jenn refresh an eroding sloped yard.
Episode: S22 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E2 | String Lights, Kitchen Painting | Ask This Old House
Heath installs patio string lights; Mauro color matches a retro kitchen cabinet.
Episode: S22 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E1 | Girl Scout Community Garden | Ask This Old House
The team helps a local Girl Scout troop rebuild a community garden.
Episode: S22 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
Ask This Old House
E26 | Sawmill, Bar Top | Ask This Old House
Nathan mills a slab of an old red oak and teams up with Tom to turn it into a bar top.
Episode: S21 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E25 | Circuit, Table Saw, Fireplace | Ask This Old House
Heath installs a circuit; Richard fits a fireplace insert; Tom explains table saw safety.
Episode: S21 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E24 | Hand-Turned Spindle Replication | Ask This Old House
Tom replicates a homeowner's spiral-detailed spindles for their Queen Anne Row staircase.
Episode: S21 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E23 | Flagstone Repairs, Tub Diverter | Ask This Old House
Richard troubleshoots a leaky shower; Mark repairs flagstone steps.
Episode: S21 E23 | 23:42