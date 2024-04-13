E20 | Rain Barrel, Pooling Patio | Ask This Old House

Extras
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Richard installs radiant heating; Nathan talks cable railings; Jenn reviews the USDA map.
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
Jenn learns about firescaping; Tom fire hardens a home; Richard learns about goat weeding.
Lee removes invasive plants; Mark discusses chimney caps; Richard installs a bidet toilet.
Mauro paints wood paneling; Lee shears shrubs; Nathan builds a daycare mud kitchen.
Heath labels a circuit breaker; Tom shares his hobby of lathe turning and turns a bowl.
Richard troubleshoots a shower with no hot water; Jimmy DiResta makes a leather tote bag.
Mauro paints over graffiti; Ross discusses radon testing; Nathan installs closet shelves.
Nathan converts a window into a backdoor; The cast discusses house-hunting dealbreakers.