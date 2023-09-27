E2 | String Lights, Kitchen Painting | Ask This Old House

Extras
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
The team helps a local Girl Scout troop rebuild a community garden.
Nathan mills a slab of an old red oak and teams up with Tom to turn it into a bar top.
Heath installs a circuit; Richard fits a fireplace insert; Tom explains table saw safety.
Tom replicates a homeowner's spiral-detailed spindles for their Queen Anne Row staircase.
Richard troubleshoots a leaky shower; Mark repairs flagstone steps.
Richard troubleshoots a tub that runs cold; Tom and Kevin build a set of cornhole boards.
Jenn plants a garden; Mark cleans hardscaping; Tom patches a wood floor.
Jenn plants a sun and shade garden; Tom talks downspouts; Mark engraves a granite post.
Ross insulates an attic; Richard talks irrigation repairs; Mark paves a parking spot.
Richard installs a new gas oven; Ross meets with an expert to discuss solar EV chargers.