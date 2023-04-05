E19 | Attic Insulation, Parking Spot | Ask This Old House

Extras
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Richard installs a new gas oven; Ross meets with an expert to discuss solar EV chargers.
Mauro paints a brick fireplace; Tom and Kevin build a bathtub tray.
Jenn explores wetlands; Ross demonstrates IAQ; Mauro paints a foundation.
Nathan organizes a shed; Richard explains furnace service calls; Mark installs a walkway.
Heath troubleshoots a flickering dimmer switch; Tom builds a DIY-friendly clothes rack.
Tom repairs an 1880s window; Mauro talks paint finishes; Mark and Jenn install a firepit.
The Ask This Old House team partner with Rebuilding Together Boston.
Nathan, Heath, and Mauro babyproof a home; Richard explains how septic systems work.
Nathan installs an antique pocket door; Kevin builds a table with a maker in Atlanta.
Nathan installs kitchen cabinet hardware; Heath explains what causes breaker trips.