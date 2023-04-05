© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ask This Old House

E19 | Attic Insulation, Parking Spot | Ask This Old House

Season 21 Episode 19 | 23m 42s

Ross Trethewey helps a homeowner dealing with ice dams decide whether to insulate from his attic roof rafters or the attic floor. Richard Trethewey shares tips on irrigation repairs and how to choose right parts and tools. Mark McCullough works with an asphalt paver to expand a driveway.

Aired: 04/19/23 | Expires: 05/04/23
Extras
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
E18 | Oven Ventilation, EV Charger | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Oven Ventilation, EV Charger | Ask This Old House
Richard installs a new gas oven; Ross meets with an expert to discuss solar EV chargers.
Episode: S21 E18 | 23:42
E17 | Fireplace Painting, Bathtub Tray | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Fireplace Painting, Bathtub Tray | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints a brick fireplace; Tom and Kevin build a bathtub tray.
Episode: S21 E17 | 23:42
E16 | Wetlands, Foundation Painting | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Wetlands, Foundation Painting | Ask This Old House
Jenn explores wetlands; Ross demonstrates IAQ; Mauro paints a foundation.
Episode: S21 E16 | 23:42
E15 | Shed Organization, Stone Walkway | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | Shed Organization, Stone Walkway | Ask This Old House
Nathan organizes a shed; Richard explains furnace service calls; Mark installs a walkway.
Episode: S21 E15 | 23:42
E14 | Dimmer Switch, Clothes Rack | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | Dimmer Switch, Clothes Rack | Ask This Old House
Heath troubleshoots a flickering dimmer switch; Tom builds a DIY-friendly clothes rack.
Episode: S21 E14 | 23:42
E13 | Fire Pit, Window Restoration | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Fire Pit, Window Restoration | Ask This Old House
Tom repairs an 1880s window; Mauro talks paint finishes; Mark and Jenn install a firepit.
Episode: S21 E13 | 23:42
E12 | Neighbors Helping Neighbors | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Neighbors Helping Neighbors | Ask This Old House
The Ask This Old House team partner with Rebuilding Together Boston.
Episode: S21 E12 | 23:42
E11 | Babyproofing, Septic Systems | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Babyproofing, Septic Systems | Ask This Old House
Nathan, Heath, and Mauro babyproof a home; Richard explains how septic systems work.
Episode: S21 E11 | 23:42
E10 | Pocket Door, Shaker Table | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Pocket Door, Shaker Table | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs an antique pocket door; Kevin builds a table with a maker in Atlanta.
Episode: S21 E10 | 23:42
E9 | Cabinet Hardware, Breaker Trips | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Cabinet Hardware, Breaker Trips | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs kitchen cabinet hardware; Heath explains what causes breaker trips.
Episode: S21 E9 | 23:42