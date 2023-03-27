© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

E17 | Fireplace Painting, Bathtub Tray | Ask This Old House

Season 21 Episode 17 | 23m 42s

Mauro Henrique helps a homeowner upgrade a fireplace by painting the brick surround and hearth with a high heat-resistant paint; Jenn Nawada introduces landscape contractor Lee Gilliam, and together they discuss different landscape tools and how to maintain them for Spring; Tom Silva and Kevin O'Connor build a bathtub tray out of zebrawood.

Aired: 04/05/23 | Expires: 04/20/23
E17 | Fireplace Painting, Bathtub Tray | Ask This Old House
Funding for ASK THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Extras
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
All
  • All
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
E16 | Wetlands, Foundation Painting | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Wetlands, Foundation Painting | Ask This Old House
Jenn explores wetlands; Ross demonstrates IAQ; Mauro paints a foundation.
Episode: S21 E16 | 23:42
E15 | Shed Organization, Stone Walkway | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | Shed Organization, Stone Walkway | Ask This Old House
Nathan organizes a shed; Richard explains furnace service calls; Mark installs a walkway.
Episode: S21 E15 | 23:42
E14 | Dimmer Switch, Clothes Rack | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | Dimmer Switch, Clothes Rack | Ask This Old House
Heath troubleshoots a flickering dimmer switch; Tom builds a DIY-friendly clothes rack.
Episode: S21 E14 | 23:42
E13 | Fire Pit, Window Restoration | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Fire Pit, Window Restoration | Ask This Old House
Tom repairs an 1880s window; Mauro talks paint finishes; Mark and Jenn install a firepit.
Episode: S21 E13 | 23:42
E12 | Neighbors Helping Neighbors | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Neighbors Helping Neighbors | Ask This Old House
The Ask This Old House team partner with Rebuilding Together Boston.
Episode: S21 E12 | 23:42
E11 | Babyproofing, Septic Systems | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Babyproofing, Septic Systems | Ask This Old House
Nathan, Heath, and Mauro babyproof a home; Richard explains how septic systems work.
Episode: S21 E11 | 23:42
E10 | Pocket Door, Shaker Table | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Pocket Door, Shaker Table | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs an antique pocket door; Kevin builds a table with a maker in Atlanta.
Episode: S21 E10 | 23:42
E9 | Cabinet Hardware, Breaker Trips | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Cabinet Hardware, Breaker Trips | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs kitchen cabinet hardware; Heath explains what causes breaker trips.
Episode: S21 E9 | 23:42
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42