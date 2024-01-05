© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Ask This Old House

E11 | Garage Graffiti, Nursery Closet | Ask This Old House

Season 22 Episode 11 | 24m 58s

Nathan Gilbert shares his love of flea markets, what items he's found, and what he recommends looking for; Mauro Henrique teaches a homeowner how to paint over old garage graffiti and which primer is right for the job; Ross Trethewey shares how radon tests can detect harmful levels of radon in homes; Nathan helps a homeowner ready her nursery for a second baby by installing closet shelving.

Aired: 01/17/24 | Expires: 02/01/24
Funding for ASK THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Window to Door Conversion | Ask This Old House
Nathan converts a window into a backdoor; The cast discusses house-hunting dealbreakers.
Episode: S22 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Paint Front Door, Generator | Ask This Old House
Heath discusses generator options; Jenn builds a worm farm; Mauro paints a front door.
Episode: S22 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Winter Prep, Miter Saw Station | Ask This Old House
Lee talks winter prep; Richard shows a water heater; Tom builds a miter saw station.
Episode: S22 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Rain Garden, Wrought Iron Railing | Ask This Old House
Jenn creates a rain garden; Ross explains moisture meters; Mark installs a railing.
Episode: S22 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E6 | Double Pane Window, Paint Bench | Ask This Old House
Mauro whitewashes an outdoor bench; Tom repairs a double pane window.
Episode: S22 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Generator Hookup, Brick Lintel | Ask This Old House
Heath installs a generator transfer switch; Mark fixes a faulty brick lintel repair.
Episode: S22 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E4 | Creosote Removal, Utility Cover | Ask This Old House
Nathan builds a utility cover; Mark removes stubborn creosote from a brick fireplace.
Episode: S22 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E3 | Shower Valve, Sloped Landscape | Ask This Old House
Ask This Old House celebrates Lee Gilliam; Lee and Jenn refresh an eroding sloped yard.
Episode: S22 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E2 | String Lights, Kitchen Painting | Ask This Old House
Heath installs patio string lights; Mauro color matches a retro kitchen cabinet.
Episode: S22 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E1 | Girl Scout Community Garden | Ask This Old House
The team helps a local Girl Scout troop rebuild a community garden.
Episode: S22 E1 | 23:42