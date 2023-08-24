© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Photographing Cleveland and Akron Americana

Season 25 Episode 33 | 26m 46s

Jamaican photographer Ruddy Roye leaves Brooklyn behind for Cleveland. Plus, Akron Americana act Easton Union rips through the song "Talkin' in Your Sleep."

Aired: 08/23/23
Watch 26:46
Applause
Fixing vintage cars and printmaking in Cleveland
Cleveland's Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum keeps history alive.
Episode: S25 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Canton's Bluecoats
Canton's Bluecoats continue to redefine traditions of competitive drum corps.
Episode: S25 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Hip-Hop at 50
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils its exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip hop.
Episode: S25 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Schantz Organ Company
Learn what goes into making a pipe organ from craftworkers at the Schantz Organ Company.
Episode: S25 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
inCOPnegro
An Akron choreographer is addressing police violence through dance.
Episode: S25 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Antiques Roadshow at Stan Hywet
A behind-the-scenes look at "Antiques Roadshow" at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.
Episode: S25 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
America SCORES Cleveland
America SCORES Cleveland kids bring art and athletics together through soccer and poetry.
Episode: S25 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Painter Mother Mary Thomas
We spotlight the faith and the art of Mother Mary Thomas.
Episode: S25 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Painter Marilyn Shaker
Marilyn Shaker, 83, is still painting and exhibiting her art with help from her daughters.
Episode: S25 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Kaboom Collective, Keith Haring
Kaboom Collective's young musicians learn professional performance and recording skills.
Episode: S25 E23 | 26:46
