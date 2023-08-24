Photographing Cleveland and Akron Americana

Extras
Cleveland's Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum keeps history alive.
Canton's Bluecoats continue to redefine traditions of competitive drum corps.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils its exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip hop.
Learn what goes into making a pipe organ from craftworkers at the Schantz Organ Company.
An Akron choreographer is addressing police violence through dance.
A behind-the-scenes look at "Antiques Roadshow" at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.
America SCORES Cleveland kids bring art and athletics together through soccer and poetry.
We spotlight the faith and the art of Mother Mary Thomas.
Marilyn Shaker, 83, is still painting and exhibiting her art with help from her daughters.
Kaboom Collective's young musicians learn professional performance and recording skills.
All
-
All
-
Applause Season 25
-
Applause Season 24
-
Applause Season 23
-
Applause Season 22
-
Applause Season 19
-
Applause Season 18
-
Applause Season 17
-
Applause Season 16
-
Applause Season 15
Cleveland's Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum keeps history alive.
Canton's Bluecoats continue to redefine traditions of competitive drum corps.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils its exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip hop.
Learn what goes into making a pipe organ from craftworkers at the Schantz Organ Company.
An Akron choreographer is addressing police violence through dance.
A behind-the-scenes look at "Antiques Roadshow" at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.
America SCORES Cleveland kids bring art and athletics together through soccer and poetry.
We spotlight the faith and the art of Mother Mary Thomas.
Marilyn Shaker, 83, is still painting and exhibiting her art with help from her daughters.
Kaboom Collective's young musicians learn professional performance and recording skills.