Outside Circle Theater and Les Délices

Learn about the legacy of Oberlin artist Audra Skuodas.
Celebrate 25 years of GroundWorks Dance Theater with David Shimotakahara.
Meet an ice sculptor who creates with a chainsaw and listen for the Cleveland Chorale.
"The Breakfast at the Bookstore" opens at Karamu House.
A mainstay in the local folk music scene reflects on a 50 year career.
History buffs gather in Canton to showcase their vast collections of political items.
Stained glass is Lynne Provance's passion; now she teaches it to others.
The Black Beanz dancers get in step and Ava Preston shows off her pitch-perfect vocals.
See what's cooking in Ashtabula to embrace healthy food that's grown locally.
Artistic expression in watercolor is good medicine in Wayne County.
We go under the blacklight for the annual DayGlo Show.
A Northeast Ohio native, with a love for basketball, takes creative control of his favorit
The story of Sojourner Truth's historic speech and the statue it inspired.