Musician Ngina Fayola and Ohio sculpture

Clevelanders reflect on the past, present and future of a Civil Rights landmark.
Step inside Troll Hole Museum and meet the woman behind a Guinness World Record collection
Photographer Ruddy Roye photographs fishermen on the shores of Lake Erie.
Cleveland's Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum keeps history alive.
Canton's Bluecoats continue to redefine traditions of competitive drum corps.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils its exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip hop.
Learn what goes into making a pipe organ from craftworkers at the Schantz Organ Company.
An Akron choreographer is addressing police violence through dance.
A behind-the-scenes look at "Antiques Roadshow" at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.
America SCORES Cleveland kids bring art and athletics together through soccer and poetry.
