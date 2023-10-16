© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Floating flower exhibit

Season 26 Episode 1 | 26m 46s

Immerse yourself inside the floating curtains of dried flowers at the Cleveland Public Library. Plus, go backstage at an Ohio scenic shop making an international impact. And, the Cleveland Orchestra performs a trumpet concerto by Wynton Marsalis.

Aired: 10/05/23
Extras
Watch 26:46
Applause
D-Day Conneaut and Dan Wilson
The invasion of Normandy is recreated in Ashtabula County with D-Day Conneaut.
Episode: S26 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Book Awards and Glass Art
It's time to celebrate the 2023 winners of Cleveland's prestigious literary prize, the Ani
Episode: S25 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Musician Ngina Fayola and Ohio sculpture
Singer-songwriter Ngina Fayola steps into the "Applause Performances" spotlight.
Episode: S25 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
The story of Sidaway Bridge
Clevelanders reflect on the past, present and future of a Civil Rights landmark.
Episode: S25 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Visiting Troll Hole Museum
Step inside Troll Hole Museum and meet the woman behind a Guinness World Record collection
Episode: S25 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Photographing Cleveland and Akron Americana
Photographer Ruddy Roye photographs fishermen on the shores of Lake Erie.
Episode: S25 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Fixing vintage cars and printmaking in Cleveland
Cleveland's Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum keeps history alive.
Episode: S25 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Canton's Bluecoats
Canton's Bluecoats continue to redefine traditions of competitive drum corps.
Episode: S25 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Hip-Hop at 50
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils its exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip hop.
Episode: S25 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Schantz Organ Company
Learn what goes into making a pipe organ from craftworkers at the Schantz Organ Company.
Episode: S25 E29 | 26:46
