D-Day Conneaut and Dan Wilson

Extras
Immerse yourself inside the exhibit of dried flowers at the Cleveland Public Library.
It's time to celebrate the 2023 winners of Cleveland's prestigious literary prize, the Ani
Singer-songwriter Ngina Fayola steps into the "Applause Performances" spotlight.
Clevelanders reflect on the past, present and future of a Civil Rights landmark.
Step inside Troll Hole Museum and meet the woman behind a Guinness World Record collection
Photographer Ruddy Roye photographs fishermen on the shores of Lake Erie.
Cleveland's Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum keeps history alive.
Canton's Bluecoats continue to redefine traditions of competitive drum corps.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils its exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip hop.
Learn what goes into making a pipe organ from craftworkers at the Schantz Organ Company.
All
-
All
-
Applause Season 25
-
Applause Season 24
-
Applause Season 23
-
Applause Season 22
-
Applause Season 19
-
Applause Season 18
-
Applause Season 17
-
Applause Season 16
-
Applause Season 15
Immerse yourself inside the exhibit of dried flowers at the Cleveland Public Library.
It's time to celebrate the 2023 winners of Cleveland's prestigious literary prize, the Ani
Singer-songwriter Ngina Fayola steps into the "Applause Performances" spotlight.
Clevelanders reflect on the past, present and future of a Civil Rights landmark.
Step inside Troll Hole Museum and meet the woman behind a Guinness World Record collection
Photographer Ruddy Roye photographs fishermen on the shores of Lake Erie.
Cleveland's Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum keeps history alive.
Canton's Bluecoats continue to redefine traditions of competitive drum corps.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils its exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip hop.
Learn what goes into making a pipe organ from craftworkers at the Schantz Organ Company.