Cleveland Heights artist Lauren Pearce and Tri-C JazzFest

Kelly Mangan takes us behind the scenes of BGSU Theatre department.
The STEM Guitar Lab shows students and teachers alike the technology used to build electric guitars.
Two artists in Columbus curate a show at the Ohio State University's Urban Arts Space
Djapo Cultural Arts Institute in Cleveland creates new choreography.
A bevy of barbershop quartets from Northeast Ohio gather to share their passion.
A guitar class is all the rage at a Tuscarawas County school.
Grafton-raised artist Ashley Sullivan falls hard for Cleveland's skyline.
The voices of Cleveland's feminist chorus, Windsong, join together for a cause.
Freddy Hill carves out a new career in Lakewood, making the switch from furniture to guitars.
We explore the life and art of Pablo Picasso at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Rare collections at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Cedar Point museum
We go behind the scenes with a Northeast Ohio dance company creating new choreography.
Visit White Rabbit Galleries in Downtown Barberton.
A trio of artists examine the relationship between humans and nature.