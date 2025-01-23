© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Ashley Sullivan captures Cleveland's Terminal Tower

Season 27 Episode 12 | 26m 46s

Grafton-raised artist Ashley Sullivan falls hard for Cleveland's skyline, and a string quartet gets percussive at ChamberFest Cleveland.

Aired: 01/22/25
Applause
Cleveland's Windsong and Stix at Tri-C JazzFest
The voices of Cleveland's feminist chorus, Windsong, join together for a cause.
Episode: S27 E11 | 26:46
Applause
Guitar maker Freddy Hill and Judaic artist Nancy Schwartz-Katz
Freddy Hill carves out a new career in Lakewood, making the switch from furniture to guitars.
Episode: S27 E10 | 26:46
Applause
"Picasso and Paper" at the Cleveland Museum of Art
We explore the life and art of Pablo Picasso at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Episode: S27 E9 | 26:46
Applause
Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Cedar Point Historical Museum
Rare collections at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Cedar Point museum
Episode: S27 E8 | 26:46
Applause
Djapo Cultural Arts Institute and the Cleveland Orchestra
We go behind the scenes with a Northeast Ohio dance company creating new choreography.
Episode: S27 E7 | 26:46
Applause
White Rabbit Galleries in Barberton and jazz vocalist Olivia Van Goor
Visit White Rabbit Galleries in Downtown Barberton.
Episode: S27 E6 | 26:46
Applause
"Ohio Reclaimed" exhibit and Les Délices
A trio of artists examine the relationship between humans and nature.
Episode: S27 E5 | 26:46
Applause
Akron woodcut artist Meryl Engler and ChamberFest Cleveland
Akron artist Meryl Engler finds inspiration in the colors of Cuba for an international exhibit.
Episode: S27 E4 | 26:46
Applause
The National Packard Museum in Warren
We're going for a ride in the pride of Warren: The Packard.
Episode: S27 E3 | 26:46
Applause
Community inspires Cleveland mural
A new mural brightens Cleveland's Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.
Episode: S27 E2 | 26:46
