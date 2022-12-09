Applause November 11, 2022: Amber D. Kempthorn

Extras
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood welcomes a suite of 10 prints by Andy Warhol.
Join Crooked River Circus performers as they rehearse for their upcoming holiday show.
A Downtown Cleveland mural painted in 1969 is renewed with fresh paint.
We take a walk through the extensive art collection within MetroHealth's new hospital.
PBS travel host Rick Steves discusses his new series "Art of Europe."
Raymond Towler, wrongfully imprisoned for 29 years, shares how art helped him survive.
The late Cleveland painter John W. Carlson is remembered with a retrospective exhibition.
Meet the artists behind the labels of beer cans from three local craft breweries.
Get introduced to the winners of this year's Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards.
Dinara Mirtalipova creates intricate illustrations and colorful designs with gouache.
All
-
All
-
Applause Season 25
-
Applause Season 24
-
Applause Season 23
-
Applause Season 22
-
Applause Season 19
-
Applause Season 18
-
Applause Season 17
-
Applause Season 16
-
Applause Season 15
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood welcomes a suite of 10 prints by Andy Warhol.
Join Crooked River Circus performers as they rehearse for their upcoming holiday show.
A Downtown Cleveland mural painted in 1969 is renewed with fresh paint.
We take a walk through the extensive art collection within MetroHealth's new hospital.
PBS travel host Rick Steves discusses his new series "Art of Europe."
Raymond Towler, wrongfully imprisoned for 29 years, shares how art helped him survive.
The late Cleveland painter John W. Carlson is remembered with a retrospective exhibition.
Meet the artists behind the labels of beer cans from three local craft breweries.
Get introduced to the winners of this year's Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards.
Dinara Mirtalipova creates intricate illustrations and colorful designs with gouache.