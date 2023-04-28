© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Applause May 12, 2023: Marilyn Shaker

Season 25 Episode 24 | 26m 46s

Meet Marilyn Shaker, an 83 year old painter from North Royalton who reconciled with her long-estranged daughter and bonded over art. Also, get to know Derek Walker, an up-and-coming painter graduating from the Cleveland Institute of Art and visit Candytopia, a sugar-centric interactive experience at Legacy Village. Plus, the Lowlies, a folk duo, perform in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Aired: 05/10/23
Applause May 12, 2023: Marilyn Shaker
Applause April 28, 2023: Kaboom Collective, Keith Haring
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause April 28, 2023: Kaboom Collective, Keith Haring
Kaboom Collective's young musicians learn professional performance and recording skills.
Episode: S25 E23 | 26:46
Applause April 21, 2023: Western Reserve Postcard Society
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause April 21, 2023: Western Reserve Postcard Society
National Postcard Week is just around the corner.
Episode: S25 E22 | 26:46
Applause April 14, 2023: Tudors at CMA
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause April 14, 2023: Tudors at CMA
Renaissance England comes alive at the Cleveland Museum of Art in The Tudors exhibition.
Episode: S25 E21 | 26:46
Applause April 7, 2023: Silo Art Studio
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause April 7, 2023: Silo Art Studio
An artist collective in Canton provides a safe space for creative expression.
Episode: S25 E20 | 26:46
Applause March 31, 2023: LatinUs Theater
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 31, 2023: LatinUs Theater
Cleveland's LatinUs Theater is Ohio's first all-hispanic/latino theater company.
Episode: S25 E19 | 26:46
Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon
Danielle N. Dixon finds inspiration from sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler.
Episode: S25 E18 | 26:46
Applause March 3, 2023: National Center for Choreography
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 3, 2023: National Center for Choreography
We step inside a dance class at the National Center for Choreography in Akron.
Episode: S25 E17 | 26:46
Applause February 24, 2023: "Our Voices Matter" Student Art
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 24, 2023: "Our Voices Matter" Student Art
Students are making their voices heard through an exhibition at Akron's Summit Artspace.
Episode: S25 E16 | 26:46
Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali
Iraqi American painter Kubra Alhilali transitions from hardship to hope in Cleveland.
Episode: S25 E15 | 26:46
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Satellite images of earth are transformed into colorful quilts in Ashtabula County.
Episode: S25 E14 | 26:46
