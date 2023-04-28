Applause May 12, 2023: Marilyn Shaker

Meet Marilyn Shaker, an 83 year old painter from North Royalton who reconciled with her long-estranged daughter and bonded over art. Also, get to know Derek Walker, an up-and-coming painter graduating from the Cleveland Institute of Art and visit Candytopia, a sugar-centric interactive experience at Legacy Village. Plus, the Lowlies, a folk duo, perform in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.